JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the American Red Cross announced donors will have a chance to win a VIP trip to Graceland for two.

In honor of the new Baz Luhrmann film, Elvis, all who come to give in the month of June will be automatically entered for a chance to win the trip, which includes round-trip airfare to Memphis, plus a three-night stay at The Guest House and Elvis Entourage VIP tour, a custom-wrapped Gibson Epiphone guitar and more.

Additionally, those who come to donate June 1-30 will also receive a $5 e-gift card to a merchant of choice.

To schedule an appointment to donate, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).