

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Yellow police tape surrounds The Sky Bar Cafe in downtown Auburn as first responders confirm a death investigation is underway Friday, March 31st.

The Lee County Coroner confirms he’s been called to the ally behind the downtown bar where a body has been located. At this point, the investigation is early, but foul play is not suspected.

WRBL is on the scene and will update you as we get more information. Auburn police are expected to release additional details this afternoon.