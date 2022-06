BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The body of a boater who was missing since last week has been recovered from the Mississippi River, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said Monday.

Howard Brown, 54, was reported missing near Baton Rouge after his boat sank Wednesday, The Advocate reported.

Wildlife officials said Brown’s body was recovered Saturday in Iberville Parish, south of Baton Rouge

The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said it is still investigating why his boat sank.