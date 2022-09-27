TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WJTV) – A 18-wheeler driver from Brandon, Mississippi, was involved in a fatal crash in Tuscaloosa County, Alabama.

The crash happened on Interstate 59 near the 68 mile marker just after 4:00 p.m. on Monday, September 26.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), a 2021 Kia Forte was struck by a 2019 Kenworth tractor-trailer that was driven by Robert A. Daniels, of Brandon.

After the initial collision, authorities said the Kia struck a 2017 Honda CRV. The Honda then struck a 2016 Cadillac Escalade.

Laquavia R. Thomas, 33, was the driver of the Kia. Authorities said Thomas and her passenger, a three-year-old, died at the scene.

Troopers with the ALEA’s are investigating the crash.