(NEW ORLEANS) — As Mardi Gras parades rolled through Uptown New Orleans, police began investigating a shooting that left a teenager with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

At 9:15 p.m. Thursday, February 24, NOPD reports officers had been patrolling the area when they heard sounds of gunfire. Police then responded to the intersection of St. Charles Avenue and Josephine Streets.

When they arrived, officers found a 17-year-old male victim who had been shot multiple times. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment, however, details of his condition were not immediately available.

Details in NOPD’s Major Offense Log released the day after the shooting revealed the victim attempted to break up a fight in a group of males when he was shot. It is unclear who fired shots at the teenager.

The intersection where the shooting happened is located along the route for several Mardi Gras parades in New Orleans, including the Krewe of Muses that would have been rolling at or just before the time of the shooting.

A photo tweeted by New Orleans EMS shows only police tape separating parade tents from the crime scene only footsteps away.

Police continue to investigate the shooting. Anyone with any information is urged to contact NOPD or submit an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans.