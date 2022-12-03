BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) Blaison Comeaux owns Faces with Talent Modeling Agency in Breaux Bridge.

He is now being accused of being a scam artist.

Two aspiring models, Jasmyne Boldock, 24, from Chicago and Geraldine Similien, 32, from Boston are sharing their experiences dealing with Comeaux with hopes of bringing awareness to other women chasing their dreams.

Both women say combined they have lost over $22K.

“In the beginning, I didn’t want to believe it just because everything sounded so real at the time.”

However, as the time passed, Boldick says her dreams and goals of becoming a fashion model blew up in her face.

“You really try to put aside all of the negative things that people are telling you in regard to this man, and this company and this big fraud scheme that he’s been doing since 2013.”

She says the Faces with Talent team reached out to her back in February by commenting on one of her Instagram posts and letting her know they were interested.

“I had to send him a $500 payment upfront, which he said was going to cover my two inquiry sessions for Calvin Klein and Coca-Cola, which I never even ended up doing. Moving forward, he basically just pressured me to continue sending more money for all of these big brand names, like Victoria’s Secret, Forbes Magazine.”

So far, she says, nothing has come from any of her money transactions after signing up for 20 photo shoots.

“So, adding it all up together it was very close to around $20K, and that’s money that I had saved up. Money spent out of my own pocket. He wasn’t planning any shoots to do with me. Things would always come up like there was a death in his family or he was sick, or he was in an accident or even his roof caved in.”

Similien, who was also trying to pursue her dream as an aspiring model, said she too was contacted under one of her Instagram posts last December.

“Obviously I was interested, and I sent him some money and then I met other people from there like his assistant and other people who worked with him.”

Similien said she was also told that to do a photo shoot she would have to pay $500, and also pay out of pocket to book her flight to the location. .

The other option, she said, was to pay $750 to cover the flying and photoshoot.

Similien never got the chance to be in any photoshoots and never signed a contract.

She did, however, lose $1,400.

“From then on, I just kind of cut it off. I didn’t even like to approach him on it or act aggressively because it was kind of stupid if you’re lying continuously about the whole thing and I just don’t see what the point was of arguing.”

News 10 was informed that agency has also been accused of using a fake publication to lure aspiring models.

“One of the pictures I did for my portfolio, he posted in a Hip Hop Billboard publication.

“I later realized that this was a fake publication as well and that I wasn’t posted on it. Reading it, I realized that the link that they sent me just looked off for one, but I didn’t really think too much into it, and then the article that was written about me, there were just a lot of misspellings and typos and things that didn’t make sense.”

Both models say they did not file a complaint with their local law enforcement, but say they are trying to get their money back.

“How he words things covers his tracks so that no one has been able to get far in court with him. Plus, knowing that he doesn’t have any money to his name, I know that I would not be able to get any of my money back.”

The models said they hope justice will one day be served.

“I hope that he is held responsible. I hope we are able to get some money back. If not, I’m okay with not getting it back because, at this point, it’s a whole year later, but I definitely would like this to stop because I feel like he thinks that he’s definitely untouchable, and someone needs to stop it.”

Lafayette Police Department Spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said they have a complaint report, but says the case is inactive.

The synopsis states the following: The complainant advised that two known females have been slandering his name and sending him death threats on Instagram. He suggested that he did photoshoots with the females for Calvin Klein and Coca-Cola. He said they each cash app him $1000.00 for two shoots. He advised the shoot was supposed to be for their portfolio, but the weather was too bad to do the photo shoots. He announced he woke up the following day to death threats. Voice recordings have been uploaded to the report.

News 10 reached out to the owner about the allegations.

Comeaux initially agreed to an interview, then backed up, saying he wanted to speak with an attorney.