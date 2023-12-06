BRIGHTON, Colo. (KDVR) — A 22-year-old man died in a shooting at a Brighton apartment back on Nov. 24, and now his family is speaking out.

Another 22-year-old man, Jemhari Lee, was arrested in connection to the homicide, which happened at an apartment complex in the 100 block of South Miller Avenue, police said.

‘He was going to be somebody’

TJ Bostic is originally from Alabama. He moved to Arvada to live with his dad during his freshman year of high school.

His mother, Ticonya Bostic, told FOX31 her son was adventurous, loved basketball and was determined to have an impactful life.

“He was going to be somebody, he was going to work, he was going to be everything that everyone said he could be. He was determined to do that,” Ticonya said.

TJ Bostic was shot and killed in Brighton. Now his mother is working to get his body home to Alabama. (Ticonya Bostic)

Ticonya was able to come to Colorado after hearing of her son’s passing and hold a viewing for those who loved him here.

“I lost my son, I lost my baby, but I left Colorado with the whole family, and two, I left a proud parent knowing that my son learned from every single struggle we had. He listened to me and a couple of people told me that he referred to me as the smallest superwoman that he knows,” Ticonya said.

Now the sweet memories she has with her son are what she’s holding onto.

Getting him back to Alabama will not come with a small fee, so the family has a GoFundMe to help with that and other costs during this unimaginable time.