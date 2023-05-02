BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities called for backup after a woman who has a warrant from another state reportedly won’t come out of her Baton Rouge motel room.

The Louisiana State Police task force found a woman who has a warrant from Kansas for aggravated battery, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. Police said she is refusing to come out of her room at Southside Motel on Thomas Delpit Drive.

BRPD officers were asked to provide assistance at the scene around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 2.

This is a developing story and more information will be provided as it becomes available.