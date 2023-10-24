Alexandria, La. (WNTZ) – A tragic incident unfolded in the Alexandria area yesterday, 10/23/2023, as State Fire Marshal deputies responded to a brush fire that resulted in the discovery of a man’s lifeless body.

The brush fire was first reported to authorities at approximately 1:30 p.m. and occurred in the 6100 block of LA 488 in unincorporated Alexandria. Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry crews immediately sprang into action to combat the forest fire that had ignited, while local firefighters worked diligently to extinguish the flames in the field where the fire initially broke out.

During the course of their efforts, firefighters made a grim discovery: the lifeless body of a man amidst the charred landscape. The identity of the deceased individual has not yet been released.

The incident is under investigation by State Fire Marshal deputies, and more information will be made available as it becomes known.

SFM Public Affairs Director, Ashley Rodrigue, urges anyone with information related to this incident to reach out via email at osfm.publicaffairs@la.gov.

As this story unfolds, our thoughts go out to the family and friends of the deceased, and the community awaits further details on this tragic event.