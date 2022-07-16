MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Memphis police say a pair of car burglars stole around $4,200 worth of belongings from four different vehicles in an East Memphis neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

Officer said they found Rebecca Thompson, 25, hiding in some bushes at Leonora and Verosa with most of the stolen items and are still looking for her partner.

Leonora and Verosa

Police said Thompson had multiple backpacks and bags. They recovered two backpacks, four knives, a loaded magazine, four pairs of expensive sunglasses, an Apple MackBook, a bag full of clothing, and some earrings.

Officer said while canvassing the area, they also located two mountain bikes and several more stolen items behind a vacant house in the 400 block of Leonora, including a laptop and bag full of power tools.

House on Leonora

“That’s too much money to be in cars, you know?” said Dustin Echol, who lives a block away on Sequoia

Echols said his truck was one of the vehicles hit, and he captured one of the car burglars on camera. He said they got away with a laptop, gun, debit card, a key fob, and his fishing backpack.

“I just walked to my truck at six in the morning and realized there was trash all in my floorboard and realized my backpack with my laptop and gun was missing,” said Echols.

Echols said he usually brings those items inside his house, but that night, he forgot to do it.

“They got me,” he said. “All my important stuff.”

He said it should serve as a reminder to everyone about what not to leave inside your vehicle.

“Take your stuff inside because you can’t trust anybody,” Echols said.

Rebecca Thompson

Echols said police recovered his laptop but not his gun.

Police also recovered a cell phone they said belonged to the man who was with Thompson, but he has not been arrested.

Thompson was charged with four counts of burglary of a motor vehicle and theft of property. She is being held on a $5,000 bond.