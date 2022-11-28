ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Charles ‘Wide Neck’ McDowell, who rocketed to social media fame after an arrest in 2018, was arrested again on Sunday, November 27 and booked into the Escambia County Jail.

Charles Dion McDowell faces two charges, one for aggravated stalking and another for withholding support for a child or spouse, according to the Escambia County Jail website.

McDowell was arrested in 2018 for a number of charges, including fleeing/eluding police, and drug charges relating to methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana.

Since his earlier arrest and rise to fame, McDowell became part of the Shrimp Gang, a collection of online celebrities. McDowell recorded a music video with fellow neck meme internet star, “Daddy Long Neck.”