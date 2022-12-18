MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The body of a six-year-old boy was found under a hallway floor inside a home in Lee County, Arkansas on Friday.

Around 10:45 p.m., Lee County deputies called special agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division to the scene located in Moro.

Police say that based on findings, it is believed that the boy died possibly three months ago.

The agents are also investigating injuries found on a six-year-old girl. The injuries seem to be scalp burns, police say.

According to reports, the mother, Ashley Roland, was arrested along with Nathan Bridges. They are being held at the Lee County Jail.

Both are charged with capital murder, abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence and endangering the welfare of a minor.

The girl has been taken to a Memphis hospital and is in stable condition.

Machelle Calloway, the family’s neighbor, says this incident is sickening and inhumane.

“It’s very heartening that I have a house, just two houses over, and had no idea that there was a deceased child that close… I hope they’re punished to the fullest,” said Calloway.

Arkansas State Police tells WREG that this remains an active investigation. No new details will be released until Monday when the affidavit is formally filed in court