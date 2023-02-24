NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans city leaders are speaking out against Folgers Coffee after the company reportedly refused to pay millions in property taxes.

In a press conference on Friday (Feb. 24), the city council and Orleans Parish School Board members will spoke on the company’s refusal to pay out.

“We are also here in the season of lent and one thing the church teaches us about the season of lent is its a time of holding yourself accountable and today we are here to hold Folgers accountable,” said Pastor Shawn Anglim.

This comes nearly two years after the city denied the company six applications for Louisiana’s Industrial Tax Exemption Program (ITEP).

City leaders say despite the application being denied locally, the company has refused to pay the millions it owes in property taxes for its facility in New Orleans East.

“We believe Folgers should pay its taxes like all other citizens do,” Rev. Jeff Conner with Together New Orleans said in an interview with WGNO’s Kenny Lopez last year.

Orleans Parish Public school leaders say the schools are critically underfunded with a high teacher turnover rate due to the inability to adequately pay teachers.

“Everyone knows that there’s a crisis in many communities of our youth and because the Folgers company will not pay the taxes they are owed, we can not hire the same number of counselors and interventionists we need because of that reason,” said Carlos Luis Zervigon vice President of NOLA Public Schools.

NOLA Public School President Olin G Parker says that time is running out for students to get the resources needed for success.

” The students of our city need expanded access to mental health services, we need funds to combat chronic absentees that we are seeing post-COVID, we need funds to combat the learning loss post COVID. It is time for Folgers to do their part,” said President Parker.

With approval by the state Board of Commerce and Industry and local government, the program provides an 80% property tax break for five years and the option to renew for five additional years. The company is scheduled to meet with the board next week.

