OPP, Ala. (WDHN) – A shooting outside of a club in Opp has sent multiple people to local hospitals with injuries.

On Sunday morning, there was a disturbance inside the HJM Club on Hardin Street, officers were already on the scene because of the large crowd and observed people running from the club over into the parking lot of the Hardin Street Community Center.

According to Opp Police, as officers were trying to determine what was going on, several gunshots rang out in the parking lot of the community center toward the front of the building, with one of those bullets hitting an investigator’s vehicle. Officers attempted to find the shooters but could not due to the number of people running and the vehicles leaving the scene.

While officers were searching for the shooters, police say witnesses led them to a car that was trying to leave.

As officers were removing individuals from the vehicle, the back seat passenger fled on foot and OPD officers and Covington County Sheriff’s Deputies chased the individual but lost them in a wooded area across Kolb Avenue, police say.

The Covington County K-9 Team was contacted to assist in tracking that individual. Authorities say the tracking team could not locate the person who allegedly fled the scene.

Investigators then found and recovered one handgun inside the car, which was hot to the touch, and found another handgun in the roadway, which was in the same area where the back seat passenger ran, according to OPD.

Officers say they also noticed another vehicle that was trying to leave the area and realized this vehicle had been hit three times with bullets. Police say inside the car they saw an AR-15-style rifle and another handgun that had a high-capacity magazine in the driver’s floorboard. Police say search warrants will be obtained for the two vehicles that allegedly have firearms in them.

Two people were taken to a hospital in Opp, one with a gunshot wound to the arm and the other with a stab wound to the stomach. Both are expected to recover and police say they appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Another person was taken to a hospital in Enterprise with a stab wound, but police say he refused to cooperate with officers and would not give any information about what happened.

If anyone in the public has information about this case, especially in identifying the shooters, you are being asked to please contact the Opp Police Department at (334)-493-4511.

Officers say they would like to thank the Covington County Sheriff’s Office, Florala Police Department, Elba Police Department, and the Coffee County Sheriff’s Officer for their quick response to the scene to assist our officers with this call.