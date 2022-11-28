COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — Police responded to the scene of what detectives say is a double homicide in downtown Covington on Monday (Nov. 28) morning.

According to the Covington Police Department, officers responded to the 600 block of E. Gibson Street around 7 a.m. where two people were found ‘burned beyond recognition.’ Other details regarding the investigation were unavailable.

Official identities from the St. Tammany Parish Coroner have not been released, however witnesses say one of the victims could be a long-time prominent member of the North Shore community.

We’re told by the St. Peter Parish Roman Catholic Church that a prayer vigil will be held at 7 p.m. Monday in honor of the victims. WGNO will be there and will bring you updates as new information comes in.

St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper spoke on the chilling investigation, stating:

“Our hearts have been shattered by this unfathomable crime. We stand behind the Covington Police Department and St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office as they investigate this heinous action. Please join me in praying for the families and friends of the victims and the entire Covington community.”

We’re told more details will be released as detectives learn more. Stay updated with WGNO on air and online for the latest updates.