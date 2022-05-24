JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) announced the results for the 2022 National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, which was held on April 30.

The DEA’s New Orleans Field Division, which covers Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Arkansas, collected 40,214 pounds of expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs for disposal at 467 collection sites throughout the division.

The amounts collected for each state within the division was the following:

Louisiana – 4,152 pounds

Mississippi – 4,007 pounds

Alabama – 3,575 pounds

Arkansas – 28,480 pounds

“National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is an important part of DEA’s efforts to fight the overdose epidemic and save lives,” said DEA Administrator Anne Milgram. “I encourage everyone across the country to dispose of unneeded medications throughout the year to help keep our communities safe and healthy.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that in the United States, more than 107,000

people died as the result of a drug overdose last year.

The DEA’s next National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is scheduled for October 29, 2022.