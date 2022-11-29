LOUISIANA (KLFY) A deckhand drowned, over the weekend, after falling off a crew boat that was tying up to an oil platform.

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Gabriel Wisdom confirmed with News 10 that the incident took place Saturday (11/26), 65 miles south of Vermilion Bay in the Gulf of Mexico.

He said watch-standers received a radio call around 10:30 a.m. stating that a man had reportedly fallen overboard.

Following an urgent marine broadcast, he said, rescue boats and an aircrew were sent to the area.

The victim, 40, was located in the water by the aircrew, Wisdom said.

A life raft was deployed, and the platform boat moved to rescue but the victim went underwater due to heavy seas and did not resurface.