IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Two bodies found under a home in Iberia Parish late Monday are being investigated by authorities as suspected drug overdoses, the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office says.

It happened in the 3600 block of Effie Lane, Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Katherine Breaux said.

The two unidentified men were found by a passer-by who contacted authorities.

Breaux did not say if evidence found at the scene or collected during the investigation led to their conclusion.

She said the coroner’s office has not formally determined a cause of death, however no foul play is suspected.