LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Catholic schools located in the Diocese of Lafayette are implementing a new “Sexual Identity Policy” into their handbook that will be enforced in the 2022-2023 school year.

The Sexual Identity Policy states that it will require cooperation of school officials, faculty, parents, and students for the continuation of their participation in the private schools during the upcoming school year. Students and staff must use pronouns, wear clothing, and use the bathrooms that align with the pronouns assigned to them at birth, according to the policy.

The Policy was written into handbooks to provide a “safe environment that allows students to develop and prosper academically, physically, and spiritually consistent with Roman Catholic teachings and principles affirming that the body reveals each person as a male or female and that the harmonious integration of a person’s sexual identity with his or her expression of the inner unity and reality of the human person made body and soul by God and in the image and likeness of God.”

Schools such as St. Thomas More Catholic High School, Teurlings Catholic High School, and Cathedral-Carmel School have integrated the policy into their handbooks, where it states, “Behavior and expressions of a person’s sexual identity within the school environment that are inconsistent with these principles and/or which cause disruption or confusion regarding Roman Catholic teachings on human sexuality are prohibited.”