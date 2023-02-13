Clinton Dale Hillman- Courtesy of the Dothan Police Department

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A 31-year-old Dothan man was arrested and charged with multiple counts of sexual torture of a child.

According to Dothan Police, on Monday, February 6, DPD began an investigation into a possible sexual abuse situation involving a juvenile victim under 16.

Police say as a result of the investigation, the suspect, Clinton Dale Hillman, was arrested on Sunday, February 12.

The crimes are said to have been committed in January of 2022, according to DPD.

Hillman is charged with three counts of sexual torture and has a set bond of $180,000.

Due to the nature of this case and the Alabama Juvenile Privacy Laws, no further information will be released.