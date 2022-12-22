BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge man was arrested after allegedly fleeing from deputies and crashing into one of Claiborne Elementary School’s brick walls, an incident that left the school with noticeable damage.

According to an official report from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), the driver who EBRSO deputies flagged as a suspect was identified as 21-year-old Dwayne Burrell.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

EBRSO says it was Tuesday, December 6 when Burrell was spotted behind the wheel of a white Honda near Greenwell Street.

Deputies claim the Honda had an expired registration and this is why they attempted to pull Burrell over.

But deputies say Burrell refused to stop and sped away from them, even breaking the speed limit and running a stop sign in the process.

According to authorities, it wasn’t long before Burrell’s hasty getaway took him on a collision course with one of Claiborne Elementary School’s brick walls. An official report says Burrell’s vehicle “ran into the brick wall of the school causing structural damage.”

After crashing into the building, deputies say Burrell jumped out of the car and fled on foot. According to authorities, a chase ensued and when a deputy attempted to grab Burrell, he responded by kicking the deputy in the face.

Eventually, officials say Burrell was tased, subdued and asked why he fled from deputies. Officials say the 21-year-old’s response was that he ran because he had, “Weed, shrooms, and a gun.”

In their report, deputies confirmed that upon searching Burrell and his vehicle they discovered suspected marijuana, suspected mushrooms, a handgun, and ammunition.

But deputies say Burrell’s legal infractions didn’t end with these findings.

Their report adds that, “Burrell’s vehicle was found to be unregistered and uninsured.”

He was subsequently arrested on a slew of charges that included aggravated flight from an officer, battery of a police officer, simple criminal damage to property, illegal carrying of weapons, expired registration, and failure to register vehicle.

Burrell was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Wednesday, December 7.