SLIDELL, La. (BRPROUD) – The Slidell Police Department responded to a squirrelly situation on Tuesday.

The situation was not funny though as the call involved an elderly man being attacked by a squirrel.

Yes, you heard that correctly.

“The caller stated that ‘a 78-year-old elderly man was actively being attacked by a squirrel, who was eating his hand. The man was attempting to choke the squirrel, but was unable to obtain a good grip,'” according to the Slidell Police Department.

Upon arrival, first responders attempted to intervene after seeing the “vicious squirrel” and 78-year-old man still fighting.

The squirrel was separated from the man and later died from injuries sustained in the attack.

The 78-year-old man suffered what are being called ‘significant’ injuries.

The expectation is that the elderly man should be able to recover from his injuries.

So how did this attack unfold on Tuesday?

SPD says, “the man was walking around outside of his home, when the squirrel came from the direction of his roof and attacked him.

So far as police can tell, the attack was unprovoked in this instance.

Believe it or not, this is not the first squirrel attack in Slidell this year.



The first reported squirrel attack took place during a Mardi Gras parade in February.