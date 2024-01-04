HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) — More information has been released regarding a house fire and attempted murder-suicide that left a husband riddled with bullets and a wife dead.

On Friday, December 29, emergency units rushed to the 1000 block of Webb to Kinsey Road on reports of a house fire. When they arrived on the scene, firefighters found someone lying behind the house in the backyard with a gunshot wound.

According to Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza, one of the occupants, 72-year-old Jolaine Chandler, had shot her husband, 75-year-old Edgar Chandler, three times while inside the home.

Sheriff Valenza says after shooting her husband, Jolaine Chandler set fires in four different places inside the home before walking to the backyard and shooting herself in the head.

During a press conference, Sheriff Valenza revealed that Jolaine Chandler possibly suffered from light forms of dementia.

Edgar Chandler was transported to a local hospital for treatment for gunshot wounds in his right arm, right hip, and the right side of his stomach. The sheriff said he believes Edgar Chandler’s wounds were non-life threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.