MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities continue to search for a missing Memphis mom who was last seen jogging near the University of Memphis area.

New details emerge as police said they have found the SUV in question and have one man detained. It is unclear if that person is facing any charges at this time.

Below is a video provided by the family:

Video provided by Eliza Fletcher’s family.

Eliza Fletcher, who lives in the 1500 block of Carr in Midtown, went out for a run early Friday and did not return home.

Police said she was seen on Central Avenue and Zach Curlin Street near the University of Memphis around 4:20 a.m., when an unknown person approached her.

Fletcher, the mother of two young boys, was reportedly forced into a a dark-colored GMC Terrain. The suspect is believed to have headed west on Central Avenue.

Fletcher’s personal items were found, but she did not returned home, police said. A family friend told WREG her phone was found in the area, which is when authorities were alerted.

According to CrimeStoppers, Fletcher’s family is offering a $50,000 reward for information that leads police to the suspects. Multiple agencies are now involved in the search for Fletcher, including the FBI and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.

Hutchison School said on its Facebook page that Fletcher was a 2006 graduate, and asked students to pray for her safe return. They confirmed she was a teacher at St. Mary’s Episcopal School.

Second Presbyterian Church identified Fletcher as a member of the church. The church posted on Facebook that its sanctuary is open for prayer Friday afternoon.

Fletcher is the granddaughter of a well-known philanthropist and close relative of a federal judge.

The family released the following video on Saturday: