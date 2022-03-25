THOMASTON, Ga. (BRPROUD) – Bob Dean, Jr. is in the news again after a recent incident involving a gun.

The nursing home owner has been under the microscope since an incident involving residents being moved to a warehouse during Hurricane Ida in August of 2021.

Ten days after that incident, a lawsuit was filed on behalf of a nursing home resident who was ‘cruelly deprived of food and water.’

Fast-forward to March 3 and an officer with the Thomaston Police Department was called to a report of a person being shot in the hand.

The officer arrived at Southern Ford of Thomaston around 6:20 p.m. and spoke with a salesman who had been in contact with the shooting victim.

The shooting victim in this case was Bob Dean, Jr.

The salesman stated that Dean, Jr. was leaving his Ford Bronco at the car dealership for service.

Prior to leaving the SUV at the dealership, Dean, Jr. took items from that vehicle and moved them to another one.

According to the affidavit, “Mr. Dean removed several guns from his Ford Bronco that he was leaving for service to a Dodge Ram work truck that he was picking up from service.”

During the process of moving guns to the Dodge Ram, the salesman was shown a .357 revolver by Mr. Dean.

The salesman said that Mr. Dean began “to play with the weapon and the weapon discharged.”

Mr. Dean shot his thumb clean off his hand.

Dean, Jr. left the weapon in the Dodge Ram and fled the scene with his wife in a Mercedes.

Deputies subsequently performed a welfare check at Mr. Dean’s residence.

According to the affidavit, Ms. Dean “was visibly upset but stated she was concerned about Mr. Dean and him bleeding uncontrollably.”

An argument ensued between Mr. and Mrs. Dean.

Law enforcement was asked to leave the property and Mr. Dean denied assistance from EMS.

The affidavit stated that the local jail would not take Mr. Dean in until he was medically cleared.

According to the Thomaston Police Department, Mr. Dean is facing these charges:

Reckless Conduct

Discharging a firearm on the property of another

Discharge of gun near public highway

TPD says, “Mr. Dean has yet to be served the warrants.”