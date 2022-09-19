UPDATE: Brian Taylor has officially been charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of Zakary Stewart.

Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal released a statement on the incident:

“An argument should never result in this level of violence. This was a senseless killing that never should have happened. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all those affected by this incident.”

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO)— A man is in custody after police say he shot and killed his coworker at the Hyundai of Slidell car dealership on Friday (Sept. 16). According to Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandall, police arrested 23-year-old Brian Taylor after searching for several hours.

The shooting reportedly stemmed from an argument between Taylor and another employee of the dealership around 5 p.m. As the dispute escalated, detectives say Taylor pulled out a gun, shot his coworker, and fled on foot.

The victim, identified as 22-year-old Zakary Stewart, died at the scene. Officers say, Stewart had just moved to Slidell and was living with a friend so he had no official address. An autopsy will be done to determine the official cause of death.

Taylor was considered armed and dangerous up until his arrest. The Slidell Police Department marks this as their first homicide on 2022