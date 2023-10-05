DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – An attorney for the family of a Decatur man who was killed in an officer-involved shooting on September 29 will speak to the public Wednesday afternoon.

The attorney spoke with the press momentarily before leaving for a meeting with the District Attorney.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), confirmed a Decatur police officer shot Stephen Perkins, 39, after authorities claim he pointed a weapon toward an officer. Perkins later died at a nearby hospital.

The Decatur Police Department (DPD) said officers were at the home on Ryan Drive after being called by a towing company to assist them. According to the department, Perkins had threatened the tow truck driver after the driver tried to repossess a vehicle at his home.

However, a statement released by the Perkins Family says they believe the tow truck had come to the home by mistake.

Perkins’s family is holding a vigil tonight at 7:30 p.m. at the Decatur Police Department, located at 402 Lee Street NE.

The officer involved was placed on leave, per department policy, while the incident is under investigation by ALEA.

