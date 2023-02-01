MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On the eve of Tyre Nichols’ funeral, his family and leaders stood inside the historic Mason Temple Tuesday night and called for change and police reform.

Watch the full press conference in the player below.

The place where Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his famous Mountain Top speech on the eve of his assassination and called for unity and change is the same place Nichols’ family, community activists, and religious leaders including Rev. Al Sharpton stood Tuesday night declaring the same.

“We have a long fight ahead of us but we have to stay strong for it, so justice for Tyre. Justice for Tyre,” said Nichols’ stepfather Rodney Wells.

They demanded action and police reform after a traffic stop on Jan. 7 by Memphis police resulted in the beating and death of Nichols.

Together, they demanded federal lawmakers pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which would allow officers to be held personally liable.

In Tennessee, they want lawmakers to pass a law named after Nichols requiring officers to intervene and de-escalate.

Locally, they want Memphis police to release the names of everyone on the scene and their employment files as well as get local leaders to pass the Data Transparency Act.

Rev. Sharpton said they won’t rest until substantial change happens

“We are all Tyre now. We are all going to stand up with this family. They will never ever recover from the loss. Every holiday there will be a missing chair at their table,” he said.

He said tomorrow they’ll grieve and then continue the fight.

Funeral services for Tyre Nichols will be held tomorrow starting at 1 p.m. at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church.