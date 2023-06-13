LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The family of a missing 25-year-old Lafayette woman is asking for the public’s help in locating her and her young child.

Kalynn Francis, 25, and her son Kayden, 2, were last seen on June 3. Her family reports Kalynn may have gone to a healing retreat in Jacksonville, Florida without any money. She could be traveling in her vehicle, a 2008 cream-colored Lincoln Zephyr.

Kalynn is a Black woman 5’5″ tall, 160 lbs. with short black hair and a tattoo of a picture of her mother on her shoulder. Family members report receiving text messages from Kalynn saying “I’m not OK.”

Anyone with any information that may help locate Kalynn is asked to call her family at 504-877-2131 or 337-706-4770.