All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

FERRIDAY, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 3, 2023, officers of the Ferriday Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle. During the traffic stop, authorities made contact with the driver, Johnqual Nix, and found marijuana, a firearm, and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle.

According to police, they learned that Nix had an outstanding felony warrant out of Adams County, Miss. for controlled substance violation and that the firearm was stolen out of Adams County.

Nix was arrested and charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous, Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Red Light Violation, and Driving Without a Driver’s License.

We’re a small department and I commend our officers on their dedication and vigilance. This traffic stop led to drugs and guns being taken off the streets destined for Ferriday and Concordia Parish. Sam King, Police Chief of the Ferriday Police Department