Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the charge against Blake. No one was killed in the incident. We regret the error.

WEST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities say an Alabama man was shot after attending his father’s funeral in Louisiana.

According to the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office (WFPSO), Michael Lancaster, 51, was identified as the victim. He was found with wounds to the head, neck and shoulder according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Deputies say Lancaster was shot multiple times Monday, Dec. 19, by James Blake, 66, of Arkansas.

WFPSO says the two men attended a funeral for Lancaster’s father and had an argument, which escalated to physical violence by the time Blake and Lancaster returned to the family home. At some point during the fight, Blake reportedly shot Lancaster.

According to authorities, Lancaster was found at a home located in the 5500 block of Louisiana Highway 966. He received treatment for his injuries at a local hospital.

Deputies added that Blake was also hurt after the altercation. He was arrested at the scene of the shooting, charged with attempted second-degree murder and taken to the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center, where his bond was set at $175,000.