TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A human rights organization launched a billboard campaign in Tampa and several other Florida cities billing the state’s slogan as “The Sunshine ‘Don’t Say Gay or Trans’ State.”

The billboards, which are located in high-traffic areas, are part of an advertising campaign launched by the Human Rights Campaign, an LGBTQ+ civil rights organization that claims to be the largest in the nation.

The billboards aim to raise public awareness around Florida’s “Parental Rights in Education” law, which restricts instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in the state’s schools.

The legislation — often referred to by opponents as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill — has drawn sharp criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates, students, Democrats, the White House, and some in the entertainment industry.

The Human Rights Campaign said a number of its billboards have already been erected. The campaign will run for the next four weeks and includes online digital ads and several billboards in Tampa, Tallahassee and the Orlando area.

The HRC said it plans to launch additional billboards in South Florida.