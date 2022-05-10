TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities in Florida are looking for an inmate who escaped work release last Wednesday.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said the State of Florida Department of Corrections reported Anthony Ray Barnes missing after he left his assigned duty to hold traffic signs for L30 Traffic Services.

Deputies said Barnes checked in with a corrections officer at 2:04 p.m. Wednesday, but at 6:37 p.m., FDOC learned that Barnes removed his ankle monitor to escape the work release program.

Barnes’ last known location was the intersection of Mobile Highway and Boulder Street, and as of the latest update from the sheriff’s office, he believed to be somewhere in Santa Rosa County with 25-year-old Dalton Dakota Ballard.

The sheriff’s office said Ballard was also wanted for fleeing and eluding in Santa Rosa County.

Barnes is described as being 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighing 215 pounds, and has thinning brown hair and blue eyes. His mugshot shows extensive tattoos on his face.

The sheriff’s office said his arrest record includes battery, drug violations, and burglary, but he was serving time for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and fleeing and eluding in Santa Rosa County.

If you know where the fugitives are, call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP or the ECSO at 850-436-9620.