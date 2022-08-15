TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man was arrested in connection with the beating death of his 5-month-old Goldendoodle named Buzz Lightyear, according to authorities.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office said their investigation into 23-year-old Robert Garon of Naples began on Aug. 2 when an animal control service reported a suspected case of abuse involving the puppy.

23-year-old Robert Garon (Courtesy of Collier County Sheriff’s Office)

Buzz Lightyear (Courtesy of Collier County Sheriff’s Office)

Investigators discovered that Garon and his girlfriend brought the injured puppy to the Emergency Pet Hospital on July 29. Buzz was reportedly wet, disoriented, and unable to breathe normally. Authorities said Buzz was also unable to stand or pick his head up.

When asked what caused the dog’s injuries, the couple was unable to provide hospital staff with an explanation.

A veterinarian examination revealed possible head trauma, bruising to the right ear and mouth, and muscle damage throughout Buzz’s body.

Despite treatment, Buzz died at the hospital from his injuries.

“This is one of the worst cases of animal abuse we’ve seen,” Sheriff Rambosk said. “No animal should ever have to suffer such a death.”

A witness later told the hospital staff they heard Garon beating the puppy on the night he brought the dog to the hospital. Due to the allegations of abuse, hospital staff contacted DAS, who reported the information to CCSO.

Through the investigation detectives determined that Garon had inflicted the injuries.