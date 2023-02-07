OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said a Crestview man is in custody after being found with more than a kilogram of methamphetamine.

Timothy Holt, 49, was arrested after deputies executed a search warrant at a home on Wingard Street. Before the search warrant was executed, deputies said they saw Holt pick up a package from the front porch of the home. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Multi-Agency Drug Task Force found that Holt had over one kilogram of crystal methamphetamine.

Deputies said that when they told Holt he would be arrested, Holt admitted that he had three and a half grams of heroin “concealed within the crack of his buttocks,” according to the arrest report.

Holt was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine.