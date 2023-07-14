WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Rosemary Beach teenager is in facing adult charges after a stabbing incident this week.

Zach Binford-Wiggins, 17, is accused of pulling a knife on a group of teenagers on the beach. The alleged incident happened Wednesday night, a little before midnight, Walton County Sheriff’s deputies said.

A large group of teenagers were on the beach, either watching or participating in what’s known as ‘Oklahoma Drills.’

Those are “a trending activity for those in high school and college where two males are surrounded in a crowd and willingly ‘face-off’ and go full contact. The last one standing ‘wins,'” deputies wrote in a news release.

After one of the drills, Wiggins pulled a knife and began charging at people, cutting one person, deputies said. They later searched the area and found the knife, along with Wiggins’ keycard for his rosemary beach home and his backpack with the victim’s blood on it.

Wiggins then ran from them when they showed up at his home, deputies said. He was arrested Thursday morning and is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, three counts of aggravated assault, and resisting arrest.

Wiggins’ was previously arrested in June 2022 for alleged battery of a Walton deputy.