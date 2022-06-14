CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On May 23, 2022, 30-year-old Waldron R. Sheppard, a former Camden Police officer, was arrested for 12 counts of Rape and 12 counts of Computer Exploitation of a Child after an investigation. According to authorities, a minor reported that they were sexually assaulted by Sheppard for three years.

Waldron Sheppard

Law enforcement was also advised that Sheppard recorded some of the assaults with the intent to publish the videos on the internet. The victim reported the alleged crimes to detectives on May 18, 2022, telling authorities that they were sexually assaulted approximately twice a month by Sheppard for the past three years.

According to reports, the alleged assaults began shortly after Sheppard returned from his deployment in the National Guard. On May 19, 2022, the victim was interviewed, affirming their allegations against Sheppard.

Sheppard is currently being held without bond at the Columbia County Detention Center.