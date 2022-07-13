PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A former Santa Rosa County deputy was indicted on fraud charges after he allegedly exploited an elderly person for $10,000. A federal grand jury indicted Scott P. Haines, 49, on multiple counts of wire fraud and making false statements to federal agents, according to a news release from the U.S Department of Justice, Northern District of Florida.

Investigators believe that the scheme took place over the course of six years, starting in January 2015 and ending in May 2021.The indictment alleges that Haines was able to take money from the victim after “inserting himself into the person’s personal and business affairs,” according to the news release.

When questioned about his relationship to the elderly person, the indictment says Haines lied to federal agents about his involvement in the victim’s affairs. Haines was arrested on state charges of exploitation of an elderly person or disabled adult, theft from a person 65 years of age or older, and unauthorized access of a computer system or network.

Haines’ indictment does not mean that he is guilty. Haines has been formally accused of exploitation by a grand jury and must be given a trial. Haines’ trial has been set for March 7, 2022.