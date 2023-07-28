MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four family members have been arrested after a brutal beating in a Cordova restaurant that left a teenage employee badly injured last Sunday.

Brittany, Carol, Darius, and Kaitlin Brantley are charged with Aggravated Assault, Memphis Police said Friday.

Latisha Ford said her 17-year-old son, who is a host at the Cheddar’s on North Germantown Parkway, was seating a party of eight when he was attacked.

According to a police report, Brittany Brantley and another family member became upset because it was taking too long for their large party to be seated.

Darius Brantley exchanged words with the host, then allegedly attacked him from behind. Brittany Brantley joined in, punching him until he fell and hit his head against a brick wall, the police record states.

The employee was taken to a hospital with non-critical injuries and later told police he was unconscious for 20 to 30 minutes. Records state he suffered a concussion, bruises and abrasions to his face, a black eye and bruised lungs.

Latisha Ford took this photo of her 17-year-old son.

Records show the four were booked into jail Thursday.