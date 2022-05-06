DE SOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in De Soto and Natchitoches Parish moved a large, grumpy gator that caused a bit of traffic jam on I-49 Thursday morning.

According to the De Soto Parish Sheriff’s Office, a deputy says they picked up the 10-foot gator, carried it on his back, and placed it in the grass on the side of the roadway. The gator was slowing down traffic on I-49 south just inside DeSoto Parish near the Natchitoches Parish line.

Deputies say he was moving slowly, giving side-eye and growling as he moved.