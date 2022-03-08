GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — When the 42nd season of the greatest social experiment on television continues, Jonathan Young from Gulf Shores will be playing along with 17 other castaways on “Survivor.”

“Oh, it is a dream come true. It’s been on my bucket list,” says Young. Because of strict confidentiality requirements, we could only talk to him through Zoom.

“I’m getting ready to do something that not many people get to do.” His journey to Survivor started in 2018, “Covid stopped us from filming and it’s been four years, no, it’s been three years since I initially tried out at Owa.”

Jonathan Young, Gulf Shores, competes in the new season of “Survivor”.

Once tapped to be on the show, he started getting ready. “So I learned how to spearfish. I trained differently. I wanted to go in with more functional muscles. I wasn’t just going in for looks I wanted to be able to use what I have to push me further in the game,” says Young.

During our conversation, he couldn’t even hint about what happens this season. The hardest part he says wasn’t the challenges or getting along with the other castaways, “Food if I missed anything it was food. Definitely not eating is wild.”

His adventure on the island of Fiji is something he has wanted to do since he was 14 years old and now he gets that chance to outwit, outplay and outlast all the others. “I’m about to survive in Fiji.”