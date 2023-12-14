INLET BEACH, FL. (WMBB) —A loggerhead sea turtle is back in the gulf tonight after a few weeks at Gulf World Marine Institute.

A fisherman accidentally hooked the turtle at the M.B. Miller County pier last month.

Pier managers contacted Gulf World where staff removed the hook the turtle ingested.

Florida Power and Light recently donated $10,000 to the non-profit and had the honor of naming the loggerhead “Elmer”.

Gulf World is using the money to build more turtle habitat spaces.

“So being able to come out here and show everybody what we’re doing, and especially now that we’ve been around long enough that we have followers that come to every release that they can, that’s always really exciting for us to see. So we just really appreciate the support,” Gulf World Marine Institute Stranding Coordinator Lauren Albrittain said.

Gulf World tagged Elmer.

If he’s ever picked up by a different rehab facility, they’ll be able to access his background and medical history.

Gulf World has held more than 20 turtle releases this year, putting 50 turtles back into the gulf.