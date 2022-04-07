SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) —On April 7, the Slidell Police Department began investigating an incident involving a pastor who taped three students’ mouths shut.

According to Slidell Police, 60-year-old Pastor John Raymond, who also is the headmaster of Lakeside Christian School was arrested for three counts of Cruelty to Juveniles.

According to the Slidell Police Departments Facebook page, in March they received a complaint from the Department of Children and Family Service about child abuse at Lakeside Christian School.

The complaint stated that Pastor/Headmaster, John Raymond, taped multiple students’ mouths shut, as a form of discipline.

Slidell police interviewed several students along with parents and faculty as part of the investigation.

Through the investigation, police learned that on March 18, several students were removed from a class due to excessive talking. According to reports, Raymond got angry and brought them to his office and got a roll of tape, and wrapped it around their heads.

Raymond allegedly sent the students back to class for around 45 minutes before another school administrator felt uncomfortable with the situation and removed the tape from the students’ faces.

During the encounter, the students claim they had trouble breathing and that the removal process was painful.

After gathering the facts, detectives presented a search warrant that was signed early Thursday morning.

Raymond turned himself into Slidell Police. Raymond was booked into the Slidell City Jail for three counts of Cruelty to Juveniles.

Raymond will be transported to the St. Tammany Parish Jail where a bond will be set.