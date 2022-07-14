NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — A homeless man has been arrested and charged in connection with an attempted rape at a mobile home community in New Iberia.

Police Spokesperson Sgt. Daesha Hughes said it happened Tuesday in broad day light in the area of Briana Drive.

Charles Brister, 36 is facing charges of attempted second degree rape and simple battery after a woman reported that she was walking outside when Brister came up to her from behind, grabbed her and pushed her to the ground.

She told police he then began threatening her while pulling down her pants.

Family members and neighbors heard the victim screaming for help and contacted police before tackling the suspect and pinning him down on the ground until officers arrived.

Brister was arrested without incident and taken into custody, Hughes said.