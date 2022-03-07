MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, March 6, 2022, shortly after midnight, Monroe Police was dispatched to a shooting at the OYO Hotel on the 1000 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard. Upon arrival, officers located four victims.

According to police, the victims were transported to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation discovered that a large group of young adults and juveniles were having a party at the hotel when an altercation took place and led to shots being fired.

The investigation in this case is ongoing. If you have any information on this case, contact the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600 or Crime Stoppers at 318-388-2274.