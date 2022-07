Walton County authorities were on scene Friday after human remains were found in Point Washington State Forest.

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Human remains were found in Point Washington State Forest by members of the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies said Friday.

Walton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau and the District 1 Medical Examiner’s Office are on scene, they added.

The public is asked to avoid the area of the state forest east of South County Highway 83 as they continue their investigation.

More information will be released once it becomes available.