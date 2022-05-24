LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A 16-year-old girl is dead in Lafayette and her 14-year-old acquaintance has been charged with her death.

Police responded to a call on East Willow Street at around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

They found the victim who had been shot inside a parked vehicle.

She later died at the hospital from her injuries.

A 14-year-old boy is accused of the fatal shooting.

Lafayette Police say he fired a weapon striking the girl in the chest.

John Portalis lives in the neighborhood and says he was at home when the shooting happened.

“When I heard the ambulance, the child was on the sidewalk bleeding to death. By the time they got there she had bled out. It was so sad, a young kid just died. I don’t have the words to say. It’s just so sad.”

Portalis says he can’t image the pain the two families are dealing with.

“My prayers go out to them and I am so sorry it happened.”

Another neighbor says he knows the accused 14-year-old, but not in this way.

“He was a good kid. He would cut my grass, talk to me, he had a great spirit and great energy. It’s just tragic to see that you know.”

Police say investigators are working to piece together what happened.

They say the car has been taken in for processing.