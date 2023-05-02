NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — After Friday night’s fatal shooting at Mandina’s Restaurant in Mid-City, they closed for the weekend but reopened today with a large number of customers showing up to show their support.

Mandina’s is once again open showing they are going to be a light during these dark times.

“They thanked us for coming back, and we gave the owners a hug, and we said we know this is hard, but you will get through it,” Teri Cain, Mandina’s customer said.

Teri Cain and Susan Gibeault are sister-in-laws who were dining at Mandina’s on Friday night when shots rang out in a shooting. 23-year-old waiter Hilbert Walker was killed outside the restaurant. Police say Walker was the intended target of the shooting. A woman visiting from Chicago who was inside was wounded by gunfire.

“It was like a gangster movie. It was crazy. We heard it immediately. We were already on the floor by then,” Cain said.

She went on to say, “They told us to stay calm. They did a fabulous job of keeping everyone safe and calm.”

After what happened, many other customers made it a point to stop by and show Mandina’s love.

“It was emotional when I saw what happened. I know a lot of wait staff, and bartenders, and it is really important to show my support,” Arthur Stawski, a long-time Mandina’s customer said.

As for the sisters’ close call, it has made them value their own lives even more.

“Very grateful, she’s my sister-in-law, and I love her dearly. We both could’ve gone that night, but it wasn’t our time,” Cain said.

NOPD is still investigating, and looking for the suspects.