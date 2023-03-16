PINEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — A Scott man discovered naked from the waist down following a police chase near Pineville has been arrested on numerous charges including operating a vehicle while intoxicated, 4th offense.

According to Pineville police, the incident happened Sunday.

Duane Boudreaux, 67, was driving a white Chevrolet truck swerving into oncoming traffic in the 3200 block of Military Hwy., police said.

An officer on duty had to swerve onto the shoulder to avoid a crash as Boudreaux fled at accelerated speeds reaching up to 95 mph.

(Video 1 courtesy Jeremy Dupuy)

When he got to U.S.-165 in Ball, police said, he began to drive through the median in circles before crashing into a police unit pushing it backwards.

Two videos sent to KLFY show opposite sides as an officer exits his unit on impact and points his weapon at Boudreaux, who then opens his door and falls to the ground wearing only a t-shirt.

(Video 2 courtesy Gracie Vercher)

Boudreaux was arrested and placed into the back of the police unit and taken to the Rapides Parish jail where he is being held on $112,000 bail.

His charges include operating a vehicle while intoxicated (4th offense), aggravated flight from an officer, reckless operation of a vehicle, traffic control signals, improper lane usage, driving on the right side of road, driving in left lane impeding flow, turn signals required 100 feet, driving left of center, aggravated assault with a motor vehicle upon a peace officer, resisting an officer and ignition interlock device offenses.