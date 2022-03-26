PONCHATOULA, La. (WGNO) — The iconic Strawberry Festival is just a few weekends away! But, Ponchatoula families are kicking off a bit early.

Saturday, March 26 was the annual Strawberry Day in Memorial Park.

“We have flappers and drum stickers here,” that’s Emily McKneely Matise. She entered the wing-off competition.

A tin rooster is the highly-coveted prize, awarded to the winner of the people’s choice in the wing-off.

“For a year we got to keep the big rooster and we are hoping to hold onto it for another year,” said Matise.

She and her family are backing looking to defend their title with sweet tangy wings smothered in a top-secret sauce.

“We’re very good about being out here to support, staying out here all day, being part of the wing cook-off, the bake-off,” explained Strader Cieutat. Her family was grilling up just a few tents down.

They have a special connection to Strawberry Day.

“This is the Julian Dufreche Strawberry Day in the Park which was named in honor of my late father,” Cieutat added. “It’s more like a holiday for our family more than anything.”

It’s a family affair for many. Rain or shine, many say they’ve never missed a festival in 50 years.

The Strawberry Festival kicks off April 8th and runs through the 10th.

Every year, thousands of people come from across the south.

It’s the second-largest free festival in Louisiana – only to Mardi Gras.